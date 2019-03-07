Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Sheran DESAUTELS. View Sign

DESAUTELS, Jeanne Sheran January 9, 1941 - February 20, 2019 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our mom, grandmother, most of all "our friend." With Tomas by her side, she succumb to her sudden illness. Jeanne was born in Camrose, AB, then moved to Vancouver with her parents Victor and Florence Steele, where they lived on Beach Avenue until the family move to South Burnaby, where Jeanne grew up with her siblings Joanne, Jim, Jack (Judy) and David. Jeanne graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958; she worked for The Bay and then took early retirement from Suncor (Petro-Canada). Jeanne and Tomas traveled the world with several trips to Spain to spend time with Tomas' family. Jeanne was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. We all will miss her wisdom, compassion and love. She loved to sit and watch the birds in the back yard, go to the park on Saturdays with her long time friends for a picnic dinner and games of cards. The last few years were a challenge, but she never gave up! She loved her home, her neighbours, and all her friends. Jeanne was predeceased by her daughter Cheryl (1983) her parents; brother Jim and brother-in-law Morley. She will forever be loved by her best friend/ spouse Tomas; her daughter Corinne (Keith); her sons Craig (Leslie); Cameron (Debbie); her grandchildren Marc, Brad, Erica (Milos), Alexandra, Adam, Ashley, Blake and Ben; her great-grand- children Nolan and Livia. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15th, at 11:30am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish, 6610 Balmoral Street, Burnaby. We ask in lieu of flowers please send you donations Canadian Lung Association. Forever in our Hearts.





Vancouver Memorial Services and Cremator

