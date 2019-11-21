Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeysoca T. KARDELL. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Heritage Grill 447 Columbia Street New Westminster , BC View Map Obituary

KARDELL, Jeysoca T. It is with great sadness that the family of Jeysoca T. Kardell announces her unexpected passing on November 1, 2019 at the age of 71. She is pre-deceased by her parents Grace and Anthony Humiski and is survived by her brother David Humiski (Maxine), sister Evelyn Hunter, nephew Harrison Hunter and her beloved dog "Molly". Jeysoca was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was the eldest of three siblings. Together they spent happy times on farms with extended family ,and this led to Jeysoca's love of horses. Always a gifted artist, she beautifully reflected her love of animals and nature through the years. Jeysoca studied interior design at the University of Manitoba. Later, she apprenticed in Quebec and mastered an artistic technique known in French as Cire craft. She was a member of The Burnaby Artists Guild and they regularly showcased her work at the Shadbolt center. She was well known for her wit and wisdom and well loved in her community. Other community involvement included her beloved ukulele club and her long time walk along the spiritual path of the First Nations. A Celebration of life will take place at The Heritage Grill from 3:00 to 4:30 pm, November 23rd, 2019 at 447 Columbia Street, New Westminster





It is with great sadness that the family of Jeysoca T. Kardell announces her unexpected passing on November 1, 2019 at the age of 71. She is pre-deceased by her parents Grace and Anthony Humiski and is survived by her brother David Humiski (Maxine), sister Evelyn Hunter, nephew Harrison Hunter and her beloved dog "Molly". Jeysoca was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. She was the eldest of three siblings. Together they spent happy times on farms with extended family ,and this led to Jeysoca's love of horses. Always a gifted artist, she beautifully reflected her love of animals and nature through the years. Jeysoca studied interior design at the University of Manitoba. Later, she apprenticed in Quebec and mastered an artistic technique known in French as Cire craft. She was a member of The Burnaby Artists Guild and they regularly showcased her work at the Shadbolt center. She was well known for her wit and wisdom and well loved in her community. Other community involvement included her beloved ukulele club and her long time walk along the spiritual path of the First Nations. A Celebration of life will take place at The Heritage Grill from 3:00 to 4:30 pm, November 23rd, 2019 at 447 Columbia Street, New Westminster Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close