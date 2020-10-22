BEAUCHAMP, Joan Margaret Joan passed away peacefully in Fair Haven Care Centre in Burnaby on September 30th in her 87th year. She will be missed by her extended family and friends as well as the staff and residents of the Swedish Assisted Living, and the staff at Fair Haven. Joan was predeceased by her mother, Connie, her father Ernest, and her two older brothers, Gerald and Ernie. Joan was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan but her family moved to Vancouver in 1933. Joan had a successful teaching career in Burnaby and Coquitlam. She was an avid reader and had a great love of poetry, art and music, particularly opera. She loved all animals, particularly cats.







