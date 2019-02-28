CAMERON, John Albert John Albert Cameron passed away on February 21, 2019 after a battle with cancer. He is survived and lovingly remembered by Patricia, his wife of 61 years, son Doug (Shelley), daughter Melody (Richard), sister Marie (Robert), and 5 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son John Charles ("Chuck"). John was a Gentleman and a gentle man. A celebration of John's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, March 6th at First Memorial Boal Chapel located at 1505 Lillooet Road in North Vancouver.
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 990-8988
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019