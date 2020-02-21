With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of John Phipps on January 31, 2020, after a brief illness. John was predeceased by his parents, Kathleen and Douglas Phipps, and his wife Colleen Phipps (nee Moore). John was well known for his strict integrity, wisdom, and sense of humour. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for over 50 years. We will miss his love and generosity. He leaves behind his daughters, Karleen (Ed) Zelinski, Kim (Kerry) Fennell and Kelly (Todd) Evans; his partner, Sheila Cole (nee Croker); her daughter, Elizabeth (Jason) Brooks; and 8 grandchildren, plus his extended family.
A Celebration of Life for John will be held at Glenbrook Amenities Centre, 76 Jamison Court, New Westminster, BC on Saturday, April 4, at 1:00 PM. Please visit John's memorial page at: https://www.amherstcremation.com
Published in The Burnaby Now from Feb. 21 to Mar. 21, 2020