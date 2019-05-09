ATKINSON, John Ernest Passed away peacefully on April 29th, 2019 in New Westminster at the age of 74. Predeceased by his sister Jean Belbin, parents John and Muriel Atkinson. He will be lovingly remembered by his daughters Julie, Amanda (Jason), Breanne, grandchildren Zach, Jake, Sophie, Amber, Ryder and Brayden. John touched everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted to Heart & Stroke Foundation. A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 16th, 2019, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm at Roma Hall, 940 Ewen Ave, New Westminster. Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 604-521-4881
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from May 9 to May 10, 2019