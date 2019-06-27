Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Joseph COLLETT. View Sign Service Information Burquitlam Funeral Home 625 North Road Coquitlam , BC V3J 1P2 (604)-936-9987 Obituary

COLLETT, John Joseph June 6, 1970 - June 8, 2019 We are heart-broken to announce the sudden passing of John Collett, just two days after celebrating his 49th birthday. John died peacefully in his sleep, after a very courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving parents Lorne and Sybil, sister Arlene, niece Rachel, the family fur baby Montana, and his extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. John was born and raised in New Westminster and was involved in soccer and lacrosse throughout his childhood/high school years. His love of cooking landed him on the Island of Corfu, in the small village of Roda, Greece, where he worked at Roda Oasis Hotel from April - October, for many, many years. He spoke Greek fluently and made many lifelong friendships. Next to cooking, his biggest love was his niece (his monkey-mou) and his parents dog Montana (his personal side-kick … never left his side if she could help it). His loyalty and protectiveness towards family was infamous, his stories of his journey always full of laughter. A Book Of Memories can be found on





