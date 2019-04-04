PISKORIK, John May 15, 1931 - March 26, 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of John Piskorik on March 26, 2019. John was a man of great integrity and warmth, who was proud of his many accomplishments as a Chartered Accountant and Rotarian. He will be greatly missed by his loving and caring wife Marie-Helene Fekete-Piskorik, step-children Rose Gutenberg (Tony), Michael Fekete (Kelly); grandchildren Emily, Sarah, Olivia, Lucas, Spencer and Micah; nieces Tamara Piskorik and Jayne Eyford; nephews Randi Piskorik, Robert Piskorik, Brian John Piskorik and Paul Dagnolo; and great-niece Kyra Dutton-Piskorik. John was born in Powell River, British Columbia, the eldest of 3 children. He was predeceased by his first wife Eva (Dagnolo), his second wife Maria (Praslicka), his brothers Michael and Steve, his step-daughter Anne Shannon (Fekete), and his niece Teri Meyer (Piskorik). John was raised in New Westminster and attended JC Trapp Technical School. Following his studies at UBC, John joined the accounting firm Touche Ross & Co and subsequently co-founded Piskorik, Baker and Zacher, in Langley. He retired from BDO Dunwoody in 1993. John was a charter member of The Rotary Club of Langley Central, and a board member of the St. Mary's Hospital Foundation and the Normanna Care Home. Post-retirement, John returned to New Westminster where he enjoyed spending time with his family and daily walks with close friends. John was passionate about his walking group, the New Westminster Walkers, and cherished the many friendships that it fostered. A Funeral Mass and reception was held on Monday, April 1st at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Westminster. Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 604-521-4881
