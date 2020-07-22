In Loving Memory



John Raymond (Ray) McAvay



November 18, 1937 - June 22, 2020



In sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Ray McAvay, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.



Ray is survived by his son Jared McAvay (Renée), daughter Melanie Bond (Mark), grandaighters Samantha and Casey, grandson Robert, sister Theresa Erlendsen (Harold), and dear nephew Bill Duck. Ray was predeceased by wife Edna, his sister Anne Ross, and his parents Joseph and Margaret McAvay.



Ray was born and raised in Vancouver BC, and joined the Royal Canadian Navy on his 17th birthday. He married his beautiful bride, Edna, in 1963 and loved her fiercely until his last breath. They enjoyed travelling to the prairies to visit family, cruising to Alaska, trips to Reno, and spoiling their grandkids.



Ray spent 37 years working at the waterfront for UGG, making many life-long friends and cribbage rivals. He loved reading and watching movies, was an avid bowler and a terrible golfer. He told the best (and worst) jokes, and everyone that knew him can say he made them smile.



In light of current events, a memorial service will be held in the near future, date to be announced.



Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.



