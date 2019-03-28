Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Stanley LUCAS. View Sign

LUCAS, John Stanley January 28, 1935 - March 18, 2019 John Stanley Lucas passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on March 18, 2019 at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, BC. John was born January 28, 1935 in Lymington, England, and is predeceased by his parents Leslie and Edith and sisters June, Jean and Jill. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Barb, his children, 3 grand-children and 2 great grand-children as well as many relatives and friends in Canada and England. John is known for his compassionate, caring and calming personality, which touched all those in his life. John's life journey took him from England, to Rhodesia, where he worked for the British South African Police and then emigrated to Canada in 1964 where he lived until his passing. Throughout his 30-year career with the New Westminster Police Department, John served the City with unwavering integrity and passion and greatly contributed to the policing community as an instructor at the Justice Institute of BC and the Canadian Police College. John loved traveling with Barb, spending time with his family, and golfing with friends and family in Palm Springs. His presence in this world touched more lives than he will ever know and he will forever be loved and remembered for his kind and generous spirit. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6th at 12 noon at Kearney Columbia Bowell Chapel at 219 6th Street, New Westminster, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel, 604-521-4881







219 6th Street

New Westminster , BC V3L 3A3

(604) 521-4881

