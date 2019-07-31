The family of Joyce Agnes Fazackerley announces her peaceful passing at Zion Park Manor on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her husband, Stan, in 1987 and leaves behind her loving family - her son, Ron (Patricia); grandson, Scott (Amy); great-grandson, Liam; her daughter, Fern (Don); and grandson, Cameron.
Thank you to the deeply caring staff at Zion Park Manor who went above and beyond the call of duty so many times, and to whom we all extend a bountiful thank you for all you have done for Mom. There will be no service but for those wishing to, we feel that Mom would appreciate anything done to lighten the life of a child.
Published in The Burnaby Now from July 31 to Aug. 29, 2019