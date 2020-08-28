1/1
Ken D. VanDriel
January 23, 1961 - August 22, 2020
Ken was born on January 23, 1961, and the Lord called him home suddenly on August 22, 2020, in his 59th year. He was predeceased by his parent, Kees and Ann; and his brother, Jackie. He leaves behind his brother, Ron (Janna); sister, Joanne Marees (Wayne); nephews, Nathan, Daryl, Todd, Ruben, and Alexander; nieces, Janelle, Justine, and Jessica; as well as their spouses and children. We are thankful for God's provision for each day of Ken's life and are comforted knowing that he lived a full life until his last breath. We smile knowing his baseball cap has been replaced by a crown of glory!

Published in Burnaby Now from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
