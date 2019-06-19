After battling cancer with the utmost resilience and bravery, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ken (Tin Man) Kinney on the morning of June 7th, 2019. A talented athlete with a competitive spirit, he fought until the very end with his family by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Debbie, and their three daughters, Nicole, Kirsten, and Kaitlyn. He is survived by his sister, Charlene, and predeceased by his parents, Charles and Diane.
Senior Captain Ken Kinney was a proud member of the Burnaby Fire Department for 28 years and will be greatly missed by his second family. Known for his quick wit, nickname assignments, and a work ethic that was second to none, he truly was one-of-a-kind and our lives won't be the same without him.
Ken will be honoured with a Line Of Duty Death service. A celebration of life will be held ?on Tuesday, June 25th, at 10:00 am at the Willingdon Church located at ?4812 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby, BC, with a reception to follow at the Burnaby Fire Fighters Club. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Ken's name to the Burnaby Fire Fighters Charitable Society.
Published in The Burnaby Now from June 19 to July 18, 2019