La BERGE, Anne Louise July 18, 1937 - February 14, 2019 On Valentine's Day, Anne La Berge passed away, peacefully, at Elim Village, Surrey. She is survived by her son Steven (Lisa), daughter Barbara (Ken), and grandchildren Korina and Devon. Anne will be fondly remembered for her strength of spirit, kindness to others, bountiful curiosity, and an insatiable reading appetite. At her request, no formal service was held. Anne's cremated remains were laid to rest in the Scattering Garden, at Sunnyside Lawn Cemetery, in Surrey, on March 9th, by immediate family members. A bronze plaque will be added to the Scattering Garden's pillow within the next several weeks, to aid those who would like to find her final resting place and pay their respects. Condolences can be sent to the family at [email protected] Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
