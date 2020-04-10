Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian F. Mercer. View Sign Obituary

Lillian Mercer (nee Jackman) died peacefully at home in New Westminster surrounded by family. Predeceased by baby brother, Leo; parents, Peter and Mary (Fitzgerald) Jackman; sister, Rosemary Ford; and nephew, Peter Ford. Left to mourn is son, David (Melanie); grandchildren, Emily and Jacob; daughter, Ann (Andrea); siblings, Milton (Margaret), Doreen (Al), and David (Pat); former husband, Jim; and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mom was a proud Newfoundlander, born on Bell Island. She graduated from St. Bride's College, Littledale in St. John's and taught grade school on Bell Island. Mom moved to Toronto in 1962 and worked at TD Bank. After retiring she moved to New West where she joined a walking group and took up Tai Chi at Century House. Cross country tour details to follow.

