WENINGER, Lois Claire August 20, 1952 - October 9, 2020 It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Lois Claire Weninger at Royal Columbian Hospital, New Westminster, B.C. on October 9th, 2020. She will forever be remembered and missed by her husband Brett, her sister Lonna Solnes (Wes), her uncle Boyd Solnes (Rita), nieces Dayna (Mike), Signe (Roman), mother in law Dorine Murash, brother In law Jamie McQuarrie (Cheryl), sister in law Judy Lynn Kay (Robert), and the grandnieces and grandnephews. Lois was born and raised in Dominion City, Manitoba where she contracted polio at three weeks of age. She had her share of medical issues as a child but in true Lois style, never let her disabilities slow her down. Absolutely no PITY PARTIES for Lois. In 1979, she married Brett Munro and moved to mainland BC, and settled in New Westminster, BC. Lois was a musician's musician. She played piano and sang like an angel. Lois taught both piano and voice for over 50 years, lead a few choirs and loved each and every student who passed through her studio. Post-polio might have taken her life, but not her spirit or sense of humour. She will be missed by her family and friends and acquaintances too numerous to mention. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







