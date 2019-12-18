Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois (Schmit) Mew-Rozankoski. View Sign Obituary

After a short decline in health, we are sharing the news of the peaceful passing of Lois Mew-Rozankoski on December 10, 2019, at Westminster House Retirement Community, Surrey, BC.



We are saddened by our loss, but take comfort in knowing Loie is at eternal peace and contentment. Originally from Davidson, Saskatchewan, she spent her adult life in New Westminster, BC, where she retired from her teaching career. Shortly after retirement, she and her (late) husband John moved to Kelowna, BC. Very recently, she returned to the lower mainland to be closer to family.



She is survived by her sister, Joan Fosler (Schmit); many nieces; nephews; and a blended family of sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We recognize she had a tremendous life, she taught us many life skills, lessons, and values. She was a true teacher.



A funeral mass/celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020.

After a short decline in health, we are sharing the news of the peaceful passing of Lois Mew-Rozankoski on December 10, 2019, at Westminster House Retirement Community, Surrey, BC.We are saddened by our loss, but take comfort in knowing Loie is at eternal peace and contentment. Originally from Davidson, Saskatchewan, she spent her adult life in New Westminster, BC, where she retired from her teaching career. Shortly after retirement, she and her (late) husband John moved to Kelowna, BC. Very recently, she returned to the lower mainland to be closer to family.She is survived by her sister, Joan Fosler (Schmit); many nieces; nephews; and a blended family of sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We recognize she had a tremendous life, she taught us many life skills, lessons, and values. She was a true teacher.A funeral mass/celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2020. Published in The Burnaby Now from Dec. 18, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close