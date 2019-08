Lorraine Cahill, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, surrounded by a number of her loving grandchildren. Lorraine is predeceased by her husband, Chris. She is survived by her, sister Jeanette (Frank) Buday; her brother, Lawrence Piche; and her six children, Colleen (Brian) Hazelwood, Karen (Mike) Bobrownik, Shawn (Sandy) Cahill, Kelly (Silva) Cahill, Tracy (Kevin) Sparkes, and Terri (Gord) Franklin; as well as 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Lorraine will always be remembered for her sense of humour, her love of life, and above all, her love for her family.A service will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at St. Peter's Church in New Westminster, at 12:00 pm. Reception to follow immediately after the service in the church hall.