McKAY, Louise It is with great sadness and relief to announce Louise McKay, of New Westminster, passed away peacefully on August 03, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Cecil Renny, children; Joe (Denise), Frankie, Gary (Jane), Rob (Joey), Don (Gina), Lana, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was a friend to all who knew her. She will be missed and held forever in our hearts. A service will be held at St. Barnabas Church, 1010 - 5 Avenue, New Westminster on Saturday, September 21st at 3:00p.m with reception following.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019