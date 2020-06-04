Lovina JoAnne JOHNSON
04/22/2020 - 02/02/1941
JOHNSON, Lovina Jo-Anne February 2, 1941 - April 22, 2020 We sadly announce the passing of Loveina Jo-Anne Johnson at Queens Park Care Centre. She leaves behind her family, kids and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Also, her sister and brothers. Family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Queens Park Care Centre for taken care of our love one. Service at later date due to Covid. Email: Carlafsmith@outlook.com



Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.
