It is with much sadness that we announce that Lucille Young (known to most as Lu) passed peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice in Burnaby on January 5, 2020, at the age of 94.
She is survived by her two children, Martin Douglas Young (son) and Barbara Ellen Birt (daughter).
Lu spent her last eight years living at Seton Villa Retirement Centre in North Burnaby, where she enjoyed reading and playing cards with her many friends there.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
There will be no service at her request.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Jan. 15 to Feb. 13, 2020