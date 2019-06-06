SLUIS, Mabel May 16, 2019 Mabel Sluis was a dedicated wife, mother, and teacher who passed away peacefully on May 16, 2019 due to a long term battle with cancer. She was a faithful believer, and dedicated resource teacher at John Knox for over 30 years. Many people who knew Mabel, say she lived a joyful, vibrant life. She is survived by her husband Norm, son Peter, parents, and sisters. A Celebration of Life will be held for Mabel on June 7th, 3pm at Coquitlam Alliance Church, 2601 Spuraway Ave, Coquitlam, BC.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from June 6 to June 7, 2019