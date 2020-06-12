New Westminster Pioneer, Margery "SHEILA" Northrop (nee House) age 97, born June 23, 1922, was lightning in a bottle. Her flame was gently extinguished on May 12, 2020, at her final home, Royal City Manor, tended by trusted caregivers. She is predeceased by her parents, siblings, beloved son, Frank Trapp, and husband, Hugh Northrop.
Sheila's journey was long and winding, fraught with hardship that never became her master. Blindness, hearing impairment, and eventual dementia sharpened inner resources and heightened her tenderness.
Always a lady, Sheila dedicated her efforts to create the best life possible for her challenged son, Frank Trapp. Her working career in social services extended to volunteering with Century House's Peer Counseling and taking an active part in the "Elegant 80's," Notable 90's," and Low Vision Group. For years, she also participated with the Simon Fraser Society for Community Living and "PLAN."
Further along in her journey, Sheila fell into mutual contentment with her husband, the late Hugh Northrop, who wrapped his life lovingly around her. Saying yes to life, without knowing the questions to ask, was Sheila's mantra, smiling throughout.
Heartfelt thanks to faithful friends, Frances and David, Karen, Joan, Margery, and the cheerful band of support workers at "Helping Hands & Heart," as well as an extra special thanks to her loving, dedicated friends, Louisa and Vic, who were her voice when she was unable, her support at all times, and her strength to leave this world on her own terms.
Sheila's special light will illuminate the way to the future for some time to come. A small private remembrance will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation to the CNIB (1-800-563-2642) or Century House (www.centuryhouseassociation.com) in Sheila's memory.
Published in Burnaby Now from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.