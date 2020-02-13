WASMUTH, Marie Lillian Sauve February 17, 1922 - January 26, 2020 It is with sadness we announce Lillian's passing on January 26, 2020 at Royal Columbian Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Mary Alvina (nee Paradis) Sauve, father Joseph, brother Louis and sister Valette (Violet Rube). Survived by her daughters Sherry Bell and Karen Scully and son-in-law Paul Scully, grandson Nathan Bell and his fiancée Michelle, great grandson Braidon Bell and Lillian's sister, Anita DeCaigney. She will be dearly missed but will be in our minds and hearts until the day we join her on our next journey. A private family remembrance will be held. A condolence message can be left on her memorial page at Amherst Cremation under the section "Memorials": http://amherstcremation.com/
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020