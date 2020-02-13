Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Lillian Sauve WASMUTH. View Sign Obituary

WASMUTH, Marie Lillian Sauve February 17, 1922 - January 26, 2020 It is with sadness we announce Lillian's passing on January 26, 2020 at Royal Columbian Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Mary Alvina (nee Paradis) Sauve, father Joseph, brother Louis and sister Valette (Violet Rube). Survived by her daughters Sherry Bell and Karen Scully and son-in-law Paul Scully, grandson Nathan Bell and his fiancée Michelle, great grandson Braidon Bell and Lillian's sister, Anita DeCaigney. She will be dearly missed but will be in our minds and hearts until the day we join her on our next journey. A private family remembrance will be held. A condolence message can be left on her memorial page at Amherst Cremation under the section "Memorials":





It is with sadness we announce Lillian's passing on January 26, 2020 at Royal Columbian Hospital. Predeceased by her mother Mary Alvina (nee Paradis) Sauve, father Joseph, brother Louis and sister Valette (Violet Rube). Survived by her daughters Sherry Bell and Karen Scully and son-in-law Paul Scully, grandson Nathan Bell and his fiancée Michelle, great grandson Braidon Bell and Lillian's sister, Anita DeCaigney. She will be dearly missed but will be in our minds and hearts until the day we join her on our next journey. A private family remembrance will be held. A condolence message can be left on her memorial page at Amherst Cremation under the section "Memorials": http://amherstcremation.com/ Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close