Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary "Twila" FRASER. View Sign Obituary

FRASER, Mary "Twila" Our gracious and elegant mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on December 5th, 2019. She passed away while holding her daughter Erin's "Erie-Dear's" hand at New Vista Care Home, in Burnaby, BC. Twila was born August 21st, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Harold Quentin Waight (London, England) and Mary Margaret O'Sullivan (Dublin, Ireland). Twila lived most of her life in New Westminster, BC, where she married Howard Leslie Fraser "Dearie" on March 15th, 1947 and they had their long term life-partnership. For many years, Twila volunteered at Century House Community Centre and at St. Mary's Hospital Diabetic Clinic. Twila is pre- deceased by Leslie and they are both survived by their 3 children: Susan, Charles and Erin, 4 grandchildren: Lisa, Jason, Melissa and Kristin, and 5 great-grandchildren: Brooklyn,Ella, Liam, Lachlan and Esmé. We will miss you, Mum! The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at New Vista Care Home who welcomed Twila and cared for her for the past 6 and 1/2 years. We are very grateful for the quality of care and compassion they showed for Mum and the family. There will be a service at Holy Trinity Cathedral (514 - Carnarvon St, New Westminster) on January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Afterwards, there will be light refreshments served in the church hall. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Animal charity of your choice, or the Alzheimer's Society of BC.





Our gracious and elegant mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on December 5th, 2019. She passed away while holding her daughter Erin's "Erie-Dear's" hand at New Vista Care Home, in Burnaby, BC. Twila was born August 21st, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Harold Quentin Waight (London, England) and Mary Margaret O'Sullivan (Dublin, Ireland). Twila lived most of her life in New Westminster, BC, where she married Howard Leslie Fraser "Dearie" on March 15th, 1947 and they had their long term life-partnership. For many years, Twila volunteered at Century House Community Centre and at St. Mary's Hospital Diabetic Clinic. Twila is pre- deceased by Leslie and they are both survived by their 3 children: Susan, Charles and Erin, 4 grandchildren: Lisa, Jason, Melissa and Kristin, and 5 great-grandchildren: Brooklyn,Ella, Liam, Lachlan and Esmé. We will miss you, Mum! The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at New Vista Care Home who welcomed Twila and cared for her for the past 6 and 1/2 years. We are very grateful for the quality of care and compassion they showed for Mum and the family. There will be a service at Holy Trinity Cathedral (514 - Carnarvon St, New Westminster) on January 11th, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Afterwards, there will be light refreshments served in the church hall. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to the Animal charity of your choice, or the Alzheimer's Society of BC. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close