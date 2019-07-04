Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Rose Ly-Yip YEE. View Sign Obituary

YEE, Mary Rose Ly-Yip, 18 October, 1942 - 19 June, 2019 Mary, our beloved sister, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Seton Villa, Burnaby. Mary will be sadly missed, especially, by her family. Mary's friends and all those who have been touched by her kindness, generosity and laughter will also hear of her passing with shock and disbelief. Our thanks and gratitude go to her doctor and team who have looked after Mary for the past number of years; also, to her carers at Seton Villa. Mary is survived by 4 siblings: eldest brother, Lionel (Pauline) younger sister, Rosie (Graham) younger brother, Jasman (Delfa), and the youngest, Vincent (Margaret). Mary had been blessed with 4 surviving nephews, 5 nieces and 1 predeceased nephew. Mary had also been a dear and proud Grand-auntie to 16 active, keen youngsters. Mary was an avid reader and kept herself up to date with current events. She also like to knit and sew. Her end products generally ended up as personal gifts or sold in flea markets around the Lower Mainland. While living at Seton Villa, she was recognized for her artwork and she spent time gardening in the communal plot growing flowers and vegetables of her choice. She took part in Bingo and other social activities that were offered. She was active and walking was part of her daily routine. A Funeral Service was held at 9.00am on Wednesday July 3 at Kearney Burnaby Chapel 4715 Hastings St. Burnaby with Fr. Maciej Wos officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park 3789 Royal Oak Ave., Burnaby. Condolences for and tributes to the family may be left at





Mary, our beloved sister, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Seton Villa, Burnaby. Mary will be sadly missed, especially, by her family. Mary's friends and all those who have been touched by her kindness, generosity and laughter will also hear of her passing with shock and disbelief. Our thanks and gratitude go to her doctor and team who have looked after Mary for the past number of years; also, to her carers at Seton Villa. Mary is survived by 4 siblings: eldest brother, Lionel (Pauline) younger sister, Rosie (Graham) younger brother, Jasman (Delfa), and the youngest, Vincent (Margaret). Mary had been blessed with 4 surviving nephews, 5 nieces and 1 predeceased nephew. Mary had also been a dear and proud Grand-auntie to 16 active, keen youngsters. Mary was an avid reader and kept herself up to date with current events. She also like to knit and sew. Her end products generally ended up as personal gifts or sold in flea markets around the Lower Mainland. While living at Seton Villa, she was recognized for her artwork and she spent time gardening in the communal plot growing flowers and vegetables of her choice. She took part in Bingo and other social activities that were offered. She was active and walking was part of her daily routine. A Funeral Service was held at 9.00am on Wednesday July 3 at Kearney Burnaby Chapel 4715 Hastings St. Burnaby with Fr. Maciej Wos officiating. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park 3789 Royal Oak Ave., Burnaby. Condolences for and tributes to the family may be left at www.KearneyFS.com Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from July 4 to July 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close