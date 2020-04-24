It is with sadness that we announce Mel's sudden and unexpected passing.
Mel was born in Craik, Saskatchewan, where he spent his early years before moving to Vancouver Island with his family in 1956. After completing his electrician qualifications, he began his career in the pulp mill in Port Alice and from there he moved to the Vancouver area, working initially with MacMillan Bloedel and later with the Greater Vancouver Water District until his retirement.
Mel, a gentle soul, was always up for a good long conversation to share his knowledge and interest in current events, politics, and Canadian history. He always enjoyed the large, lively family dinners, where he could see his nephews and other extended family members. Mel was predeceased by his parents, Eva and Lloyd Monaghan. He is survived by his sisters, Selina (Gorden) and Sandra (Bill); nephews, Jesse, Kai, and Doug; niece, Heather; and great-nephews, Lucius, Ben, Parker, and Grant.
Due to the current world situation, there is no service planned for Mel.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Apr. 24 to May 24, 2020