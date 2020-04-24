Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin E. Monaghan. View Sign Service Information Amherst Funeral & Cremation Services 1209-207 West Hastings Street Vancouver , BC V6B 1H7 (604)-831-3023 Obituary

It is with sadness that we announce Mel's sudden and unexpected passing.



Mel was born in Craik, Saskatchewan, where he spent his early years before moving to Vancouver Island with his family in 1956. After completing his electrician qualifications, he began his career in the pulp mill in Port Alice and from there he moved to the Vancouver area, working initially with MacMillan Bloedel and later with the Greater Vancouver Water District until his retirement.



Mel, a gentle soul, was always up for a good long conversation to share his knowledge and interest in current events, politics, and Canadian history. He always enjoyed the large, lively family dinners, where he could see his nephews and other extended family members. Mel was predeceased by his parents, Eva and Lloyd Monaghan. He is survived by his sisters, Selina (Gorden) and Sandra (Bill); nephews, Jesse, Kai, and Doug; niece, Heather; and great-nephews, Lucius, Ben, Parker, and Grant.



Due to the current world situation, there is no service planned for Mel.

