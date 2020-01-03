It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our loving mother, Merle Mae Melanson, on December 27, 2019, at Royal Columbian Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Mark; her sister, Shirley (Bill); her children, Richard and Heather (David); and grandchildren, Nathan (Emily) and Alisa.
Merle was born on November 18, 1939, in Saskatoon, SK, and grew up in Brandon, MB, where she met and married Mark on February 14, 1958. Some of Merle's fondest memories included accompanying Mark to Germany during his Canadian military service, a long and accomplished career with Edmonton telephones, various volunteer positions including President of the Royal Glenora Skating Club, figure skating accountant for the 1988 Calgary Olympic games, and President of the Cardston Court Co-op in Burnaby, as well as many travels to Florida and square dancing with great friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or the BC .
All our love, Mom, you will be missed
Published in The Burnaby Now from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1, 2020