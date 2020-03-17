Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mike Srdanovic. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Mission Funeral Home 7386 Horne Street Mission , BC V2V3Y7 (604)-826-9548 Obituary

It is with profound sadness that the family of Mike Srdanovic announce his passing on March 7, 2020, at the age of 42 years old.



Mike will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lilah; parents Mirjana & Andelko; brother Matthew; sister Daniela (Daniel, Marko, Raquel, Annabel); Krista, Elissa; Schmidt family; as well as extended family and friends.



Mike was born on August 27, 1977 in Vancouver, BC and resided in Burnaby, BC throughout his life. As a child he played soccer as well as hockey, and was known for his smile. He graduated from Burnaby South Secondary School, where he met life long friends. Mike enjoyed working outside and welcomed hard work. Those who knew Mike will miss his kindness, generosity, and comedic nature. Most of all his love for his daughter, the light of his life, lit up the room and will forever be in our hearts.



There will be a Funeral Mass at 7:00 pm March 18, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Croatian Catholic Church Vancouver, BC. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Hatzic Cemetery 34867 Cemetery Road Mission BC. If family and friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Mike's name.

It is with profound sadness that the family of Mike Srdanovic announce his passing on March 7, 2020, at the age of 42 years old.Mike will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Lilah; parents Mirjana & Andelko; brother Matthew; sister Daniela (Daniel, Marko, Raquel, Annabel); Krista, Elissa; Schmidt family; as well as extended family and friends.Mike was born on August 27, 1977 in Vancouver, BC and resided in Burnaby, BC throughout his life. As a child he played soccer as well as hockey, and was known for his smile. He graduated from Burnaby South Secondary School, where he met life long friends. Mike enjoyed working outside and welcomed hard work. Those who knew Mike will miss his kindness, generosity, and comedic nature. Most of all his love for his daughter, the light of his life, lit up the room and will forever be in our hearts.There will be a Funeral Mass at 7:00 pm March 18, 2020 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Croatian Catholic Church Vancouver, BC. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday March 19, 2020 at 12:30 pm at the Hatzic Cemetery 34867 Cemetery Road Mission BC. If family and friends so desire, memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Mike's name. Published in The Burnaby Now from Mar. 17 to Apr. 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close