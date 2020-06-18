DEHAAN, Mildred Catherine June 13, 1919 - June 9, 2020 After a life well lived, Mildred Catherine DeHaan (nee Horrigan) passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Mildred was a wonderful mother, mentor and well known advocate for the disabled. She will be remembered for the pivotal role she played as one of the founders of the "Community Living" movement which created organizational models and identified the supports needed for those challenged with developmental disabilities to live a fuller life in the community and with their families. Mildred was born on June 13, 1919 in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Nelson, BC where Mildred grew up with her brother Joe and sisters Florence and Mary. After graduating high school in 1938 from St. Joseph's Academy she went to Bellingham, Washington where she spent just under two years in the convent as Sister Virginia Marie. However Mildred felt a stronger calling to help others in a different way and returned to Burnaby, BC, where she pursued a career in social work. She graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1946 and was posted to Langley, BC working for the Ministry of Social Services. It was in Langley that Mildred met and married her husband Abraham DeHaan in 1951 and they moved to Burnaby where they raised their three children. It was Mildred's own experience with raising her challenged daughter, Catherine DeHaan that ignited her dedication and efforts that changed how governments and organizations managed and supported families and people with developmental disabilities, across Canada and in other countries. For 40 plus years Mildred worked tirelessly organizing family advocacy groups, serving on many advocacy organizational boards, advisory committees and giving presentations on the Community Living model to governments and organizations across Canada, the USA and Australia. She was instrumental in influencing governments to move away from an institutional model of caring for the developmentally disabled and was an active participant during the 1970's in developing the report that resulted in the closing of three institutes in British Columbia in 1983 and 1996. In the 1980's and early '90s Mildred served as a sessional lecturer at the University of British Columbia in the School of Social Work, passing on her knowledge and experiences to the next generation of social workers. After retirement Mildred enjoyed extensive travel abroad with her siblings and family. Mildred was predeceased by her siblings, Joe in 1970, Florence in 1997, Mary in 2012 and husband Abraham in 2008. She is survived by her son Patrick and her daughters Catherine and Maureen DeHaan. Thank you to the caregivers for their support and patience in the last six months of her life. Mildred lived an amazing and full life as a leader, warrior, visionary and mentor to many. She has enriched all our lives with her encouragement, love and support and will be deeply missed. Her legacy will live on. Due to COVID-19, a gathering of the immediate family will be held to celebrate Mildred's life, with a public gathering to take place when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, a donation to any Community Living organization would be much appreciated.







