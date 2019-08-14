Muriel Ruth Toovey passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 81 in New Westminster, BC. Muriel was born in Fort St. John, BC, to Jack & Doreen O’Cain, and lived most of her life in Surrey and New Westminster. Muriel had a long career at the Royal Bank of Canada and was an avid reader. Muriel is survived by her three daughters, Christina, Sharlyne and Colleen, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several siblings and in-laws. The family would like to thank the staff at Kiwanis Care Center in New Westminster, which was Muriel’s home for the past 4 years. There will be no service at the family’s request.

