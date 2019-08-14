Muriel R. Toovey (May 16, 1938 - August 09, 2019)
Muriel Ruth Toovey passed away on August 8, 2019 at the age of 81 in New Westminster, BC. Muriel was born in Fort St. John, BC, to Jack & Doreen O’Cain, and lived most of her life in Surrey and New Westminster. Muriel had a long career at the Royal Bank of Canada and was an avid reader. Muriel is survived by her three daughters, Christina, Sharlyne and Colleen, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and several siblings and in-laws. The family would like to thank the staff at Kiwanis Care Center in New Westminster, which was Muriel’s home for the past 4 years. There will be no service at the family’s request.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Aug. 14 to Sept. 12, 2019
