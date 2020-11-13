Murray Ross of New Westminster, BC, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020, at age 81, in Royal Columbian Hospital.



Born in Edmonton, Alberta, the eldest of nine, Murray moved to BC to pursue a career in the electrical industry, first as an electrician, followed by ten years with BC Tel, then twenty-two years with the City of New Westminster Electrical Utility. His job took him to every area in New Westminster, and there wasn't a part of the city that he didn't know. It is well-known by his colleagues there that he had a passion for reading Westerns, which could be found next to his many editions of electrical codebooks and construction standards.



His was a life well-lived. Murray was an avid vintage race car driver for twenty years, taking him from BC to Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada and as far as the Road America Circuit at Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, as well as Lime Rock, Connecticut, and Watkins Glen, New York. Murray treasured the many lasting friendships that developed along the way.



Murray will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Judy; his son, Robb (Esther) and grandson Ben; son, Ryan (Tracey); and his surviving siblings, Joe, Valerie, Douglas, Forest, Heather, and Shelley with their families - as well as his cousins, other relatives, and many friends.



We lost a thoughtful, generous, and good-hearted man, who will also be sorely missed by his two beloved "The Ross Shelties".



According to his wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to OWL (Orphaned Wildlife) Rehabilitation Society.



