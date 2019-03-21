Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neil BOWEN. View Sign

BOWEN, Neil Born September 3, 1950 Passed January 16, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neil Bowen. Neil, born September 3, 1950, passed peacefully, in his sleep, on January 16th. He leaves behind his many Nieces, Nephews and friends. Neil will always be remembered for his passion for woodworking, cars and love of family. Neil handmade many beautiful wood carvings, which he loved to give away to family, friends, charities and those who had shown him kindness. On several occasions Neil made wooden rocking horses and donated them to charity. A celebration of life will be held at the Slovenian Hall in Burnaby (5762 Sprott Street) at 1:00pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Neil collected for them for many years.





It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neil Bowen. Neil, born September 3, 1950, passed peacefully, in his sleep, on January 16th. He leaves behind his many Nieces, Nephews and friends. Neil will always be remembered for his passion for woodworking, cars and love of family. Neil handmade many beautiful wood carvings, which he loved to give away to family, friends, charities and those who had shown him kindness. On several occasions Neil made wooden rocking horses and donated them to charity. A celebration of life will be held at the Slovenian Hall in Burnaby (5762 Sprott Street) at 1:00pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the BC Cancer Foundation. Neil collected for them for many years. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019

