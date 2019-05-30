Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nell MacLellan. View Sign Obituary

Nell MacLellan Our Mother, Nell (Dorofay) MacLellan, lived an amazing 100 years and exactly 8 months. She was born in Saskatchewan on August 04, 1918 in a little area called Lily Vale. The nearest town was Pelly. Nell attended White Beech school until 8th grade, she was 14 and she left home to work on a ranch in Alberta cooking for a very large crew and looking after three children. In 1942, Nell married Bill MacLellan in an intimate ceremony in Toronto. The newlyweds had a two-day honeymoon in Niagara Falls before Bill had to return to the Army. [Bill passed away, a victim of COPD, in 2003]. When Nell moved to Vancouver, she completed her hairdressing degree in 1937 at Maxine's School of Hairdressing and then started teaching hairdressing there. Bill returned from the war in 1945 and a few years later he and his father and uncles built a new home on Grandview Highway in Burnaby (Charlie's Chocolate Factory is on this land now). Nell opened Nelene's salon in the living room and slaved there for many years, sometimes working from 7am to 12am. She also worked as a nighttime answering machine operator in the Lee Building on Main Street, and then at VGH as an elevator operator and, also, ward clerk. Some of these simultaneously. The family moved to Kitsilano in Vancouver for about two years and then to the final family home on Capitol Hill. Her working career continued as she performed various surveys for York University around the Lower Mainland and even in Prince Rupert and when Bruce opened Mountain Gems in 1994, customers very much enjoyed her assistance. She also walked down Capitol Hill and up most days!! Nell always had room for visiting relatives and friends and could always make another place or more at the table for meals. And, in 1983, she made room for her daughter and beloved grandson, Duncan. Nell & Bill spent many vacations on fishing trips (mostly in BC) and saw more lakes and rivers and streams than one could imagine existed here. Nell enjoyed travelling and visited Hawaii, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, Scotland, Wales & England, the West Coast of the US and many, many places in Canada. In 1985, she ventured on her own to New Zealand and Australia for 4 months with just a single carry-on bag! In New Zealand she made life-long friends of Tonny & Harry, and Ross & Jan, and in Australia, Margaret & Bernie. After Nell moved down to her apartment, she kept busy with a small front garden and even more busy as other tenants let her do their gardening for them, and playing cards twice a week nearby at Confederation Seniors' Centre and at Cameron Centre. Nell discovered her favourite pastime - any casino! In 2015, Jan missed a step and pushed Nell who was in front of her out of Nell's front door, Nell broke her left hip. Although she recovered amazingly quickly, she gave up driving, and gardening, but still spent most days walking up hill to Mcdonald's for coffee and ice cream; she often went to the cookie store on Hastings, taking cookies to the staff of Mountain Gems. She continued to take walks well into her 99th year. Our mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend will be missed by us all. Bruce, Jan & Rob, Duncan & Aislyn; Erica & her family; Shirley, Bev & Craig, Judy & her family; Linda; Stefania; Kit & Peter & their family; Doug & Margaret, Jim, and Rick & Annette and all their families; Nellie, Diane & Phyllis & their families; Larry & Aya; Nadia; Wendy & Earl, Ethel, Evlyn & Orville, Robert & Verna, & Joe; Robert & Ann & their family; Don; Heather, Sharen & Audrey & their families, Jo-Anne, Leonard & his family; Mike & Pearl & their family; Mike & Yvonne & their family; Tatiana & her son Alex; Joy; Nieva [our godsend, she loved and looked after mom for many years, enabling her to stay in her home till the end] & Violeta who only came to us last year. And many more family and friends than I can list… Although Nell was beset with a, sometimes, sweet dementia, she seemed happy in her own home and we are very glad we didn't succumb to the idea of a 'home'. Nieva, Rob & Bruce took turns staying over at night. Jan arranged her care workers and took control of her medications. In the end, on Saturday, May 04, 2019, she walked over to her chair, sat down, and her heart stopped. A very peaceful way to leave this life and exactly what she wished for… During the last few years, so many of you contacted us specifically to ask about mom and check that she was doing okay, thanks for that caring and thank you all for your love for our mother, Janice and Bruce There will be Lunch at the Confederation Seniors' Centre on June 08, 2019. Please RSVP to Jan at [email protected] by June 4th if you can attend.





Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from May 30 to June 6, 2019

