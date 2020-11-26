CONWAY, Olymbia (nee Basil) September 1, 1921 - November 14, 2020 Predeceased by husband Jack in 1998 and infant son William Harry. Survived by loving daughters Marlene (Michael Sharzer) and Kathleen (Craig McWilliams), granddaughter Leah Sharzer, and many well-loved nieces and nephews. Born to Harry and Anastasia Basil in Calgary, Lym moved with her Greek-Canadian family to North Burnaby in 1923. Soon there were four young Basils: Liberty (Lib), Lym, Pete and Jim. Growing up on Pender Street, attending Gilmore Avenue School and Burnaby North High School studying physics and math, playing grass hockey and softball, Lym made many lifelong friends. After graduation in 1939 Lym ran a coffee shop in Timmins, Ontario with her sister, trained at a government sewing and dressmaking program in North Burnaby, worked at Pacific Mills and as a B.C. Electric Guide in Vancouver. Many weekends Lym, Marg Shearer and Elaine Reid rowed to Bedwell Bay. Marriage to Jack in 1947 took Lym to North Vancouver and later Shalalth (Bridge River Townsite) before returning to The Heights to buy the family home on Pender Street. At home Lym was a dynamo especially once she got a new pattern or recipe. A long-time bowler and a long service volunteer, most notably at Fellburn, Hastings Community Centre and Meals on Wheels Lym liked people. Together Lym and Jack explored in their camper, holidayed in Hawaii, and babysat precious granddaughter, Leah. Lym also enjoyed activities at Confederation Park Seniors Centre. Lym, Mary Miller, Mabel Thomson, and Lib Thomson were a longtime foursome for crib and lunch at Brentwood with friends Alice Grant and Bea Rigby-Jones. During her last eight years Lym lived at Rideau Manor where she enjoyed card nights and bus outings. For Lym news of family, friends and kind deeds always brought a smile. Granddaughter Leah describes Lym as "the best Granny ever." Lym was a brave, loving, funny, beautiful mother. We miss her. Special thanks to Dr. Stephen Sharp; Lym's Burnaby Home Health team; carers Chari, Elaine, Janica, Josie, and Kenneth; the supportive staff and friendly neighbours at Rideau; Madison Save-On Pharmacy team; the Red Cross Loan program; and CNIB.







