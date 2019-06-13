Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul SMOLEN. View Sign Obituary

SMOLEN, Paul March 23, 1945 - June 11, 2019 Born in occupied Krakow, Poland during the turbulent end of World War II, immigrated to Canada growing up in Vancouver's westside, educated at UBC, devoted to best friend, partner and wife, Carol; Paul was taken away peacefully, but far too soon, after a fierce and courageous battle from complications following a stroke. A consummate host, Paul enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by good friends in complex conversation over a table topped with great food and significant wine. A love of epicurean exploration found him equally at home in Tuscany, the Mosel and Napa to name just a few favourites. With the sun shining nothing bested an alfresco lunch for Paul, holding court with the many people in his life on the 'perfect patio' of his beloved Hart House in Burnaby. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carol, son David, brothers Fred (Patti), Ted (Sue), nephew Tyler (Christina) and nieces Alexandra (Francis) and Samantha. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of North Shore Hospice. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at Hart House Restaurant on Deer Lake, Burnaby. Memorial donations in memory of Paul, may be made to your local SPCA.





Born in occupied Krakow, Poland during the turbulent end of World War II, immigrated to Canada growing up in Vancouver's westside, educated at UBC, devoted to best friend, partner and wife, Carol; Paul was taken away peacefully, but far too soon, after a fierce and courageous battle from complications following a stroke. A consummate host, Paul enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by good friends in complex conversation over a table topped with great food and significant wine. A love of epicurean exploration found him equally at home in Tuscany, the Mosel and Napa to name just a few favourites. With the sun shining nothing bested an alfresco lunch for Paul, holding court with the many people in his life on the 'perfect patio' of his beloved Hart House in Burnaby. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife Carol, son David, brothers Fred (Patti), Ted (Sue), nephew Tyler (Christina) and nieces Alexandra (Francis) and Samantha. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff of North Shore Hospice. A Celebration of Paul's Life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at Hart House Restaurant on Deer Lake, Burnaby. Memorial donations in memory of Paul, may be made to your local SPCA. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019

