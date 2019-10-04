Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter F. Rohloff. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Peter after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was a loving husband to his wife of 54 years, Elfriede, and caring father of his two children - daughter, Susannah (Jason Moore), and son, Daniel (Allison Mounsey). He leaves his adored grandchildren, Max and Mia Moore, and Elliott, Tessa, and Megan Rohloff.



Peter was born in Greifswald, Germany, but the family was relocated to Lübeck at the end of the war. While studying English and Geography at the University of Hamburg, a student from Vancouver convinced Peter to apply for a scholarship to UBC, where he met Elfriede Richter. They returned to Germany to complete their studies and were married in 1965. They then moved back to Vancouver, where Peter finished his PDP at SFU.



In January of 1971, Peter started his 30-year career as a teacher at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary. He soon started an after-school string group, developed a full orchestra curriculum, and, eventually, conducted the school choirs. He pioneered the VSB Strings program, preparing elementary school kids for high school orchestra.



With a newborn daughter, the family moved to Burnaby in 1973. In 1975, his son arrived. Over the next decade, Peter took courses to further his music education, showed astonishing carpentry skills in renovating his house, took his family on cross-country camping journeys, trips to visit family in Germany, and skiing or sailing adventures. On a years' leave in 1998, he and Elfriede went on a 7-month journey around the world by sea and by train. After retirement, they travelled extensively, most notably through the Northwest Passage to Greenland and Antarctica via the Falkland Islands.



Peter was always involved in music. He organized and played in various quartets and ensembles. He conducted church, community, and club choirs, led the Intermediate VYSO, and started the Johann Strauss Ensemble. Peter was especially passionate about a series of Baroque music concerts that he organized for seven seasons at Redeemer Lutheran Church. He sang with Chor Leoni, played in the West Coast Symphony, and started a music publishing company to promote local composers, as well as music that his grandfather and great uncles composed.



We are very thankful for the excellent care that Peter received at Burnaby Hospital and St. Michael's Hospice. In lieu of flowers, Peter would want you to support the local classical music scene. A celebration of life will be held on October 26, at 10 am at First Lutheran Church, 5745 Wales Street, Vancouver, with a reception to follow.

