A lifelong resident of North Burnaby, Peter passed away peacefully on November 25. He is preceded by his wife Karen and survived by his four sons Rod(Rita), Chris(Susan), Allan(Monika), Bruce(Dale) and his grandchildren Heather, Jack, Geoff(Irene) and Michelle(Curtis). Pete loved all sports, especially lacrosse. In his younger days he played and coached, and later loved to watch a game after an afternoon of crib or a trip to the casino. He will be missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store