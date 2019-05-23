Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QUINN Rose Mary. View Sign Obituary

QUINN, Rose Mary Rose Mary Quinn, who was born on February 1st, 1928, passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2019 at the age of 91. Rose was predeceased by her loving husband, Morris Quinn, sisters Kay Martin (Bert), Jeannie Hammill (Syd), Peggy Gordon (Ray), and brother, Alec Henter (Kay). Rose will be lovingly missed by her six children, David (Karen), Norman (Dale), Maureen (John), Jennifer (Bill), Cheryl (Stewart) and Wendy (Nilton), her 11 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren and many extended family and friends. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humour, her gracious appreciation for family and all those who lovingly cared for her at New Vista Care Home. Rose especially enjoyed playing cards, visiting with family, singing songs and listening to music. Rose's devotion to God was a great comfort to her at all times. Listening to verses from the bible and listening to and singing her favourite hymns provided peace and joy throughout her life and especially in her final days. A Celebration of Rose's Life will be held on Friday, June 14th, from 2-4pm at Connaught Heights Pentecostal Assembly (2201 8th Avenue, New Westminster) followed by refreshments at the Church. Donations to Alzheimer Society Canada, will be gratefully accepted in lieu of flowers.





