RANIERI, Anita Lara October 18, 1971 - June 5, 2020 It is with deepest sadness that the family of Anita Ranieri announce her passing on June 5, 2020, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Her strength and resiliency has touched many lives, along with her faith. Anita will be dearly missed by many close family and friends. She is predeceased by her father Menotti and lovingly remembered by her daughter Teresa, her sister Liza, and her mother Mary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on behalf of Anita to the BC Cancer Foundation for Brain Cancer or the BC Children's Cancer Foundation. A viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00pm on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Bell & Burnaby Funeral Chapel, 4276 Hastings Street, Burnaby, B.C. Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately.



Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bell and Burnaby Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bell and Burnaby Funeral Chapel
4276 Hastings Street
Burnaby, BC V5C 2J6
(604) 298-2525
