Raymond Gordon Pummell (September 22, 1949 - August 17, 2019)
Obituary

Ray passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice with his family by his side. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Julie Gaudet (Michel) and Kristen Hoffman (Kane); and granddaughters, Harper and Morgan Hoffman. He is survived by his mother, Lurline Pummell, and brothers, Jim Pummell (Ida), Terry Pummell (Marnie), and Randy Pummell (Kat).

A celebration of his life will be held at the Burnaby Lake Pavilion on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 pm.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, 2019
