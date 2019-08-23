Ray passed away peacefully at St. Michael's Hospice with his family by his side. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Rhonda; daughters, Julie Gaudet (Michel) and Kristen Hoffman (Kane); and granddaughters, Harper and Morgan Hoffman. He is survived by his mother, Lurline Pummell, and brothers, Jim Pummell (Ida), Terry Pummell (Marnie), and Randy Pummell (Kat).
A celebration of his life will be held at the Burnaby Lake Pavilion on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2 pm.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Aug. 23 to Sept. 21, 2019