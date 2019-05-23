Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renneth Hope (Knudsen) PATTENAUDE. View Sign Obituary

PATTENAUDE, Renneth Hope (nee Knudsen) Renneth Hope Pattenaude (nee Knudsen) passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at age 95 years in Kelowna B.C. Survived by her Son Terry Pattenaude, Grandson Michael (Jennifer), Great-grandson Caleb, Aunt Emily Aronsen and many other relatives and friends. Predeceased by husband Lawrence and parents, Stanley and Nora Knudsen. She was born December 12, 1923 in New Westminster B.C. She spent her early life growing up in New West and spending time at her grandparent's farm across the Fraser River with her uncles and cousins sharing many happy memories. She was married to Lawrence in 1943, and raised their son Terry in New West among beloved family and lifelong friends. She cooked many suppers alongside mother Nora and aunt Emily for this close-knit group of family and friends at their weekly get togethers. Widowed at a young age in 1971, Ren was left on her own with her son Terry. Their home on 11th Avenue was a favorite spot for Terry's friends to come due to Ren's making it such a great place to be, as was anywhere Ren was. After Lawrence's passing Ren went back to work after being a homemaker for many years at Woodwards Department Store in New West working on the Food Floor at the cigarette counter. She enjoyed her working time there making many more friends of whom she kept in touch long after retiring. After retirement from Woodwards she moved to Kelowna in 1990 to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Carol. She enjoyed happy years in her complex on Lanfranco Road participating in many activities like Canasta and suppers with her neighbours at the clubhouse. She kept busy volunteering at Kelowna General Hospital with the ladies Auxiliary into her 80's. She also knitted and baked gifted her creations to many. Ren was a December baby and had a lifelong love of Christmas. She was known for her wonderful sharing of dinners, decorations, baking and her Christmas cards which she sent every year until this past December at age 95. To those all around her however, Ren herself was the greatest gift of all. Her love and devotion to her family and friends, generosity, warmth and unfailing kindness made her a person that was truly cherished by all around her and made friends everywhere she went. She was also a person who faced challenges and struggles over her 95 years with dignity and strength especially overcoming the multiple losses of her husband Lawrence, father Stan and uncle Roy Aronsen within a span of 18 months in 1970-1971. Ren was a lifelong animal lover enjoying many pets especially her cats and a supporter of the SPCA. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA are greatly appreciated. Ren's family wishes to acknowledge and extend their heartfelt gratitude to her friend Sandi Ratcliffe, who lovingly helped Ren in her last years. Her assistance supported Ren and her family, allowing Ren to maintain independence in her own home which was so important for her and where she was truly most comfortable. Burial Service Tuesday, May 28/19 at 12:00 pm at the Graveside at Fraser Cemetery 100 Richmond Street, New Westminster B.C. Afterglow - Unknown I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days.





Renneth Hope Pattenaude (nee Knudsen) passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at age 95 years in Kelowna B.C. Survived by her Son Terry Pattenaude, Grandson Michael (Jennifer), Great-grandson Caleb, Aunt Emily Aronsen and many other relatives and friends. Predeceased by husband Lawrence and parents, Stanley and Nora Knudsen. She was born December 12, 1923 in New Westminster B.C. She spent her early life growing up in New West and spending time at her grandparent's farm across the Fraser River with her uncles and cousins sharing many happy memories. She was married to Lawrence in 1943, and raised their son Terry in New West among beloved family and lifelong friends. She cooked many suppers alongside mother Nora and aunt Emily for this close-knit group of family and friends at their weekly get togethers. Widowed at a young age in 1971, Ren was left on her own with her son Terry. Their home on 11th Avenue was a favorite spot for Terry's friends to come due to Ren's making it such a great place to be, as was anywhere Ren was. After Lawrence's passing Ren went back to work after being a homemaker for many years at Woodwards Department Store in New West working on the Food Floor at the cigarette counter. She enjoyed her working time there making many more friends of whom she kept in touch long after retiring. After retirement from Woodwards she moved to Kelowna in 1990 to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law, Carol. She enjoyed happy years in her complex on Lanfranco Road participating in many activities like Canasta and suppers with her neighbours at the clubhouse. She kept busy volunteering at Kelowna General Hospital with the ladies Auxiliary into her 80's. She also knitted and baked gifted her creations to many. Ren was a December baby and had a lifelong love of Christmas. She was known for her wonderful sharing of dinners, decorations, baking and her Christmas cards which she sent every year until this past December at age 95. To those all around her however, Ren herself was the greatest gift of all. Her love and devotion to her family and friends, generosity, warmth and unfailing kindness made her a person that was truly cherished by all around her and made friends everywhere she went. She was also a person who faced challenges and struggles over her 95 years with dignity and strength especially overcoming the multiple losses of her husband Lawrence, father Stan and uncle Roy Aronsen within a span of 18 months in 1970-1971. Ren was a lifelong animal lover enjoying many pets especially her cats and a supporter of the SPCA. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA are greatly appreciated. Ren's family wishes to acknowledge and extend their heartfelt gratitude to her friend Sandi Ratcliffe, who lovingly helped Ren in her last years. Her assistance supported Ren and her family, allowing Ren to maintain independence in her own home which was so important for her and where she was truly most comfortable. Burial Service Tuesday, May 28/19 at 12:00 pm at the Graveside at Fraser Cemetery 100 Richmond Street, New Westminster B.C. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from May 23 to May 24, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close