Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard A. (Rick) TINGLE. View Sign Obituary

TINGLE, Richard A. (Rick) On his first year anniversary celebration of life, after a short battle of lung cancer, Rick passed away on April 14th, 2019. Born October 18, 1942 to Agnes and Roland Tingle in Winnipeg. Rick retired from the Burnaby Firefighter's Department as a Captain after 30 years of service. He loved travelling through Europe, on bicycles mainly and he played golf and spent several winters in Arizona. Rick is survived by his lovely wife Mimi of 40 years, brother-in-law Pierre Renauld (Diane Bouchard) and their daughter Eliane Bouchard-Renauld (David Bherer) and their children Luc and Julie, sister-in-law Joanne Renauld, daughter Marie-Eve Blanchet (Patric Sauvageau) and their children Nellie and Zoe, Mathieu Blanchet (Anne-Christine Dion). An immense thank you to the Burnaby Firefighter's for all of their support they have provided all along. And many thanks to family and friends for their support.





On his first year anniversary celebration of life, after a short battle of lung cancer, Rick passed away on April 14th, 2019. Born October 18, 1942 to Agnes and Roland Tingle in Winnipeg. Rick retired from the Burnaby Firefighter's Department as a Captain after 30 years of service. He loved travelling through Europe, on bicycles mainly and he played golf and spent several winters in Arizona. Rick is survived by his lovely wife Mimi of 40 years, brother-in-law Pierre Renauld (Diane Bouchard) and their daughter Eliane Bouchard-Renauld (David Bherer) and their children Luc and Julie, sister-in-law Joanne Renauld, daughter Marie-Eve Blanchet (Patric Sauvageau) and their children Nellie and Zoe, Mathieu Blanchet (Anne-Christine Dion). An immense thank you to the Burnaby Firefighter's for all of their support they have provided all along. And many thanks to family and friends for their support. Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Burnaby Now Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close