It is with sadness we announce the passing of Richard. Richard enjoyed his life and lived it on his own terms. He passed away peacefully and surrounded by love with his family at his side. He passed away on his own terms.



He is survived by sisters, Peggy and Catherine (Jacques), and brother, Mac (Jackie). Many thanks to the amazing RCH staff on 6 North, Dr. Emily Lai, Megan RN, Donna and Kim PCC's, and of course, Dr. Heneteff and MAiD.



There will be no service at his request.



