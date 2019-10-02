Bobby B. passed quietly after five years suffering the increasing challenges of vascular dementia. He was raised in Cadomin, AB, and spent his adult life in Burnaby, working 37 years for Canada Safeway. He loved frequent holidays in Maui, road trips to Alaska, playing hockey, bowling, golf, karaoke, dancing, rock and roll, and hot cars. He is remembered by his five children, four grandchildren, and friends for his enthusiastic embracing of life.
Published in The Burnaby Now from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, 2019