HOUSTON, Robert (Bert) George November 19, 1923 - January 31, 2019 Bert, born and raised in New Westminster, predeceased by his wife Margaret, survived by his son Laurie, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bert worked for the City of New Westminster, with the Electrical Department. He is a member of Canadian Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and a long time member of the Hyack Anvil Battery. He touched many people in his lifetime, and will be missed deeply by family and friends. Information to follow on Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019