Roger Kenneth NELSON
03/15/1939 - 08/03/2020
NELSON, Roger Kenneth March 15, 1939 - August 3, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce that Roger Nelson passed away peacefully on August 3rd, 2020. On this day we lost a loving, kind, and caring man who will be greatly missed by everyone. He had an accomplished career as an electrical engineer and volunteered with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife Lucille, son Derek (Rachel) and daughter Jennifer (Brad). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Abigail and Aaron (Derek) and Kenneth, Tristan and Jayden (Jennifer). Through his wife, children, and grandchildren his kindness and memory will carry on. The family is grateful to their family and friends for their love and support; please know you are cherished. He will be remembered for his great sense of humour and love of his family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Queens Park Hospital and George Derby Centre for their care of Roger. Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881




Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel
219 6th Street
New Westminster, BC V3L 3A3
(604) 521-4881
