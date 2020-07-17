Surrounded by love and with the support of his family, Ron Hyde died peacefully at home, as he had wished. We celebrate his long life, well-lived, with deep gratitude for his kind, gentle, caring nature, wise counsel, high level of integrity, commitment to fairness and his unconditional love for all of us.



Ron was a man of simple pleasures, enjoying quiet, home-cooked meals, growing tomatoes, reading, playing bridge, travelling and, above all, spending quality time with his family.He led an active life, exercising every morning, walking daily, working out at the pool several times a week, dancing, skiing, skating and playing tennis. When faced with health challenges, he persevered with his activities, inspiring all who knew him.



He completed a Bachelor's Degree at UBC and a Master's Degree at Oregon State. His career as an Agrologist began with product development at Cornwall Canning in Taber, Alberta, research at the Morden Manitoba Research Station, teaching in Japan, Thailand and Hong Kong and CIDA projects in Honduras and Barbados. For 27 years, he taught classes and served in several senior administrative roles at BCIT. He was one of the last surviving members of the BCIT Pioneers.



Predeceased by parents Mary and Charles, brothers Harry, Gavin, Art and sister Ruby. Survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Fran, children Heather (Grant), Brad (Anita), David and Lani (Tim), grandchildren Zack (Lily), Maddie (Gio), Benjamin and Michael, great granddaughter, Sofia, and in-laws, nieces and nephews in BC and Alberta.



Condolences, stories or photos to hrhyde@hotmail.com Celebration of Life at a later date. Donations to the Vancouver Sun Children's Fund Society lunch program or a charity of your choice.



