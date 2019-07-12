After serious bouts of respiratory problems, Roy passed away in Royal Columbian Hospital, New Westminster, at age 65. Roy was born in Port Alberni, son of George and Lucy Isaac. He is predeceased by his parents; sister, Alice; and brother, Peter. He is survived by brothers, Paul and Milton; daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Amélie and Lucia; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
In spite of the mental illness which he endured most of his adult life, he was for many years a talented guitarist, playing and recording for 'Time and Tide', for which he earned royalties. The group played at the Carnegie Community Centre, Vancouver. He had a regular routine of meeting for coffee with friends.
He grew closer to family in his final years and Jennifer was able to visit and provide him comfort in his final weeks. Roy had a gentle spirit which was an inspiration to many family and friends.
His ashes will be scattered with those of his mom and dad's in Victoria. (Please contact Jen 604-762-0044 or Paul 604-485-2008 for time and place).
Published in The Burnaby Now from July 12 to Aug. 10, 2019