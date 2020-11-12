GAUTSCHI, Ruth 1928 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on October 18th. Born in Hamburg Germany, after the war she became the first female jeweler in Vancouver. Ruth was supervisor at Microtel, and after retiring she spent over 35 years volunteering. She is survived by her daughter Vivian and husband Jens, her grandchildren Jennifer and Andrew, and great grandchildren Aura and Lorenzo. A streaming of Ruth's funeral can be found on her obituary page www.oceanviewfuneral.com
and will be viewable on November 14th, Saturday at 1:00pm.