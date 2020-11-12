1/1
Ruth GAUTSCHI
1928 - 2020
GAUTSCHI, Ruth 1928 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce her passing on October 18th. Born in Hamburg Germany, after the war she became the first female jeweler in Vancouver. Ruth was supervisor at Microtel, and after retiring she spent over 35 years volunteering. She is survived by her daughter Vivian and husband Jens, her grandchildren Jennifer and Andrew, and great grandchildren Aura and Lorenzo. A streaming of Ruth's funeral can be found on her obituary page www.oceanviewfuneral.com and will be viewable on November 14th, Saturday at 1:00pm.



Published in Burnaby Now and New Westminster Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocean View Funeral Home
4000 Imperial Street
Burnaby, BC V5J1A4
6044356688
